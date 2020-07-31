|
|
|
GERRARD Gillian Mary It is with great sadness and devastation that we,
Andrew, Mark, Simon
and Family, announce the
passing of our beloved Mum,
Gillian Mary Gerrard.
Peacefully in the care of
Sue Ryder Neurological Centre
on 24th of July 2020,
aged 76 years.
You were one in a million,
your determination was second
to none. The things that you achieved even through such adversity, were amazing.
You were an incredible Mum and Nana, we love you with all our hearts, Rest In Peace Mum.
Funeral service and committal to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 11.30am.
Please note due to current restrictions, the service will
be for immediate family only.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in
memory of Gillian can be made payable to 'Sue Ryder' c/o
The Funeral Directors
H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston.
PR5 6TP Tel (01772) 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2020