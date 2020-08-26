|
Dowbakin Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 12th August 2020,
aged 60 years.
Gina
Loving and much loved Daughter of Barbara and Bob (dec).
Devoted Mum of Lisa, Nicki,
Lee & Adam.
Cherished Nan of Isaac, Kyle,
Holly, Ellie & Alfie.
Valued Sister, beloved Auntie
and Friend xx
Funeral Service to be held at
St Joseph's Church on
28th August 2020 at 12 noon followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made to
The Lily Foundation
www.thelilyfoundation.org
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020