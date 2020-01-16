|
|
|
BAINES GLADYS Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Friday 10th January,
aged 84 years,
following a short illness.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Vincent,
loving mother of Michael, Louise, Elizabeth, Anne, and Sarah
and a much loved mother in law, nana and great nana.
The Requiem Mass and interment will take place at
Our Lady and St. Michael's
RC Church, Alston Lane on
Tuesday 21st January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Catherines Hospice.
All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020