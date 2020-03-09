|
|
|
BARTON Gladys Who died peacefully on
Tuesday, 3rd March,
aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of Thomas (deceased), the loving mother of Margaret (deceased) and John, mother-in-law of Doreen (deceased), also a dearly
loved grandmother to
Thomas and Janet.
The funeral service will take place at Goosnargh Parish Church of
St Mary The Virgin on
Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am
followed by interment at
Christ Church, Treales.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, will be collected for 'Bushell House' or
St Mary's 'Goosnargh PCC' Church.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020