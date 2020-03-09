Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00
Goosnargh Parish Church of St Mary The Virgin
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Barton

Notice Condolences

Gladys Barton Notice
BARTON Gladys Who died peacefully on
Tuesday, 3rd March,
aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of Thomas (deceased), the loving mother of Margaret (deceased) and John, mother-in-law of Doreen (deceased), also a dearly
loved grandmother to
Thomas and Janet.
The funeral service will take place at Goosnargh Parish Church of
St Mary The Virgin on
Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am
followed by interment at
Christ Church, Treales.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, will be collected for 'Bushell House' or
St Mary's 'Goosnargh PCC' Church.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -