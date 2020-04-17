|
|
|
BROUGHTON Gladys Peacefully on 13th April 2020
with loving family by her side,
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of Eric, much
loved mum of Graham, caring
mother-in-law of Lorraine and
also a treasured grandma
to Greg, Emily and Charlotte.
Eric says "I would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their help offered and given at this most terrible time in my life.
It has meant so much to see such
wonderful people coming and
offering their support during this
time, whilst themselves trying
to cope with the coronavirus.
So let me say thank you all
very, very much.
Love Eric"
A private service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 29th April 2020
at 11.30am.
No flowers by request,
but donations will be gratefully
received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020