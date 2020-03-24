Home

Hastey Gladys
(née Masheter) Passed away peacefully at home on 16th March 2020,
aged 75 years.
The dearly loved Wife to Tom,
a much loved Mum to Craig,
a dear Sister to Sheila,
Auntie to Jennifer, Wesley and Laura, also second Grandma to Marcus and James.
Family flowers only,
donations to Trinity Hospice.
For funeral arrangements and all enquiries please contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston,
PR3 0YA, Tel 01996 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 24, 2020
