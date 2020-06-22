|
|
|
KAY Gladys May Peacefully on Friday 12th June 2020 at the Royal Preston Hospital, May of Clayton Brook,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife to Ronald,
loving Mother to Michael and Gary, dear Mother in law, Gran,
Great Gran and friend to many.
Resting in Jehovah's Arms.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 1.30pm.
Immediate family to attend only. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
Alzhiemer's Society c/o the family.
Enquiries to
Kenyons Funeral Directors
180-182 Eaves Lane
Chorley PR6 0AU
Tel 01257 276104
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 22, 2020