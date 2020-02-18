|
|
|
SEXTON Gladys Woodward Peacefully at home
on 9th February 2020
aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, dearly loved mum of Geoffrey, respected mother-in-law of Heather, loving grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020