Calvert
After a short illness, peacefully in hospital on 23rd October 2020, aged 82 years
Glenda
Much loved Mum of Neil
and Janet.
Dear Mother-in-law of Judith.
Dear loving Grandma of Aisling, Sean, Liam, Christopher
and Adam.
Glenda will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and
all who knew her.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium on Friday, 6th November at 12.15pm. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Glenda are gratefully being received in favour of RSPCA, Preston.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020