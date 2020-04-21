Home

Gordon Inglis

Gordon Inglis Notice
INGLIS Gordon Peacefully in hospital
on 16th April 2020,
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, devoted father of Jill and David
and father-in-law to Janine,
and a much loved brother, uncle and great uncle to many,
Gordon will be greatly missed
by all friends and family.
A private family funeral will be held at Allerton Cemetery, Liverpool
on Monday 27th April at 3pm.
No flowers please;
donations preferred to
the British Lung Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020
