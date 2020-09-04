|
|
|
McNEIL
Gordon Following a short illness ,
Gordon died peacefully
in Finney House, Preston
on Wednesday August 26th 2020,
aged 94 years.
The loving husband of Thelma ,
brother-in-law to Dorothy
and much loved cousin of
Margaret and the late David,
uncle to Vicki and Stephanie,
sadly missed by John, Ben,
Tom, Matt and Hannah and
a much respected friend to many
to whom he will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Chapel of Rest
of H&G Wilde Ltd.
The funeral will take place at
All Saints' Church, Higher Walton
on Thursday 10th September
at 12.30pm prior to cremation at Pleasington Crematorium at
1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
All Saints' Church, Blackburn Road,
Higher Walton, PR5 4EA.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP.
Tel. 01772 335974
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020