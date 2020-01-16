|
|
|
CARTER Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 31st December 2019
Grace
aged 87 years
She was the beloved daughter of Henry and Mary Ann (dec),
dear sister of Harry (dec), Joan, Elizabeth and Terry (dec),
and a dear sister-in-law to Marie.
Also a much loved aunt of Linda, Edward, Carol, Stephen, and Rachel and their extended families.
Her funeral service
is to take place at
St Leonard's Church, Penwortham
on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 9.45am, followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Donations in memory
of Grace are welcome
and will benefit
St Leonard's Church c/o the Family.
All enquiries to:
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland
PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020