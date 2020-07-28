|
|
|
Flomer Grace
(née Harrison) Peacefully on 16th July 2020 in the Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Willi Flomer, loving Mum of Willi and Shirley, Oma to Suzanne, Karl
and Jon and Great Oma to
Harry, Jack and Logan.
Will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place at Burscough Crematorium on Friday 31st July at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if wished to
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Browns Funeral Services,
Preston 01772 726389.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 28, 2020