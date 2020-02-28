|
|
|
BIBBY Graham Aged 85 years,
who passed away peacefully
on Friday 21st of February 2020. Beloved son of Harry &
Louisa Bibby (deceased).
The much loved husband of Sylvia. Loving & devoted dad of Carrol, dear brother of Doreen and a
special friend to both Jane, David
& so many more.
Graham will be forever known by many as "Mr Redscar" due to his incredible dedication & hard work during his many years working with his daughter Carrol at Redscar Funeral Home,
only retiring in 2018, aged 83,
he will also be remembered for his love of his animals, especially his canine & feline companions.
Graham will be lovingly remembered & forever missed by all of his family & friends.
The family wish to thank everyone for their kind words of support during this difficult time and all are welcome to attend
Graham's funeral which will take place at 11:00am on
Friday 6th of March 2020 at
St Maria Goretti Church, Ribbleton, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium .
The family also request that anyone wishing to donate in Graham's memory, kindly do so to one of their chosen two charities, The British Heart Foundation or alternatively PAWS for Kids
(Pet Fostering Services).
All enquiries to
Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Road,
Redscar, Preston PR2 6RL
01772 796669
www.redscarfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2020