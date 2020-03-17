|
|
|
Bibby Graham Sylvia and Carrol would very much like to express their sincere thanks, to the Doctors and Nurses on the Coronary Care Unit at Chorley Hospital, for the care and dedication which they showed to Graham.
Thank you to
Father Pawel Szatlewski,
Rev Fr. Keith Fenton and
Rev. Michael Dolan, for kind words of comfort and ministrations, the Requiem Mass at St Maria Goretti Church was beautiful, our heartfelt thanks for the chance to give thanks for a wonderful husband, dad and friend to many.
Special thank you to family, friends and neighbours for their most generous donations, cards and letters of condolence, received in Graham's memory and everyone who attended the Requiem Mass.
Grateful thanks to Mr. Brian Halliwell and Mr. Gareth Jones along with support and dedication of the staff of R Banks & Son Funerals and Redscar Funeral Home for their most caring and dignified Funeral Arrangements.
And finally but not least, thank you to Kyla and her team at Horse Drawn Carriages, the Horses, Oliver & Oscar were Graham's favourites and were wonderful as always, Graham would have been so proud, he will be missed and loved by everyone who knew him.
God Bless
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020