Graham Billington

Graham Billington Notice
BILLINGTON Peacefully, on 31st May 2020,
at his home,
following a short illness,

GRAHAM
The much loved husband of Theresa, loving father of Sarah, devoted grandpa to Oscar and Owen, loving brother of Hilary and loving uncle to Sam and Anna.
Due to present Covid restrictions, a private family funeral
will take place.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu would be gratefully accepted for
St. John's Hospice, Lancaster' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2020
