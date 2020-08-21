|
|
|
GREEN Graham Died suddenly in Barrow In Furness General Hospital on Sunday 16th August, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joyce, loving dad of Matthew and Nick, dear father in law of Nicola, grandad of Kaci, Henry and Cora and dear brother of Carolyn.
The funeral service will take place at St. Lawrence's, Longridge on Tuesday 1st September at 11.15am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium and will be
streamed live on Facebook.
All are welcome to pay their respects although limited numbers will be allowed in Church and do please adhere to current social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'The British Heart Foundation'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
[email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2020