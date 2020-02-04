|
JOHNSON Peacefully on January 21st 2020
in Tunbridge Wells,
formerly of Leyland,
Graham
aged 66 years.
Beloved brother of Hazel, Denise and Jackie, loving uncle of Lyndsie, Michelle, Greg, Claire, Zoe and Barry. Loyal and loving friend of Jamie and Kellie and godfather to Frankie, Charlie and Joey.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Augstines R C Church, Tunbridge Wells on Monday 17th February at 12pm followed by private cremation, his ashes to be buried in Leyland at a later date.
Henry Paul Funerals,
Tunbridge Wells, TN2 4NY
Tel:01892 825505
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020