TIMBRELL Graham William Peacefully, after a long battle bravely fought on the
25th December 2019.
Much loved and loving husband of Val, dearly loved dad of Yvonne and Rodger, dear father-in-law of Andy and Bethan and devoted grandad of Scott and Lara.
At peace.
Funeral service to be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020