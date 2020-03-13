|
|
|
Wignall Graham 7th March 2020,
aged 53 years.
Loving Husband to Elaine
and devoted father of
Steven, Ben, Tom and Joe.
Beloved son to Joe and Lilias and brother to Carol and Ian. Adored stepdad to Lisa, Jonathan and David, beloved grandad to
Niamh, Harry, Mina and Toby.
Celebration of Life Service to take place at West Lancashire Crematorium, Pippin Street, Burscough, L40 7SP on Monday 16th March 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations
to Cancer Research UK.
Further enquiries to
David Wilkinson
Independent Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ. Telephone: 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020