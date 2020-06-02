|
|
|
McGRATH Peacefully at Hulton House
Nursing Home, and of Hutton on Wednesday 27th May 2020
GWEN
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Patrick (deceased) together again, much Loved Mum of Jill, Sean, Katharine and Matthew, much loved Nanny of Jenny, Danny, Sally, Ella and Patrick, much loved Great Nanny of Rose Orla, cherished
mother-in-law to Janet and Tim.
"NOW AT PEACE"
Funeral service at
Burscough Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th June 2020.
Family flowers only please, Donations gratefully accepted to Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o The Family.
With thanks to all staff at
Hulton House for the love and care they gave and to
St Catherine's Hospice for their guidance and support.
Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020