Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Fazackerley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Fazackerley

Notice Condolences

Harold Fazackerley Notice
FAZACKERLEY HAROLD Formerly of Chipping.
On 10th November, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Helen, John (dec) and Louise and also a dearly loved grandad.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be sent to 'North West Air Ambulance' or 'British Heart Foundation' c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -