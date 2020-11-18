|
FAZACKERLEY HAROLD Formerly of Chipping.
On 10th November, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Helen, John (dec) and Louise and also a dearly loved grandad.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th November at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be sent to 'North West Air Ambulance' or 'British Heart Foundation' c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020