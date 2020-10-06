Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hall

Notice Condolences

Harold Hall Notice
Hall Harold On September 27th, aged 79 years fell asleep peacefully with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Elsie, dearest dad of Haz and Denise, loving father in law of Simon and Tina, a treasured dra, grandad and great grandad.

Forever in our heart.
Loved always.

Funeral service at Blessed Sacrement Church on Tuesday 13th October at 11.15 a.m. followed by service at Preston Crematorium at 12.15 a.m. Family flowers only, donations if wished to St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -