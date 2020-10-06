|
Hall Harold On September 27th, aged 79 years fell asleep peacefully with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Elsie, dearest dad of Haz and Denise, loving father in law of Simon and Tina, a treasured dra, grandad and great grandad.
Forever in our heart.
Loved always.
Funeral service at Blessed Sacrement Church on Tuesday 13th October at 11.15 a.m. followed by service at Preston Crematorium at 12.15 a.m. Family flowers only, donations if wished to St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 6, 2020