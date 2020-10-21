Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hall

Notice

Harold Hall Notice
Hall Harold Elsie and family would
like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for
their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes for Harold and myself and for donations to St Catherine's Hospice and Macmillan.
We would also like to thank the district nurses and St Catherine's nurses for their kindness
to Harold and family.
Thanks to Father Pawal for the lovely church service and to
Carol Bibby and staff for the
dignified funeral arrangements.
God Bless you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -