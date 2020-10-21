|
Hall Harold Elsie and family would
like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for
their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes for Harold and myself and for donations to St Catherine's Hospice and Macmillan.
We would also like to thank the district nurses and St Catherine's nurses for their kindness
to Harold and family.
Thanks to Father Pawal for the lovely church service and to
Carol Bibby and staff for the
dignified funeral arrangements.
God Bless you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2020