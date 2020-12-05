Home

Harold Rigby Notice
RIGBY On the 28th November 2020 peacefully at home
HAROLD (RIG)
Aged 96 years
Dearly loved husband of the
late Violet, adored dad of Lyn, Karen & Carol. Devoted grandad and great grandad. Beloved brother of Alice, and the late Walter. Dear father in law of
Dave & Mike.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton on Thursday 10th December
at 12 o'clock.
Due to the current restrictions it will be invite only into the church, but those wishing to pay their respects either en route or outside the church are very welcome.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2020
