Harold Rose

Notice Condolences

Harold Rose Notice
ROSE Peacefully, on 28th April 2020, with his devoted wife by his side,
HAROLD
Aged 94 years.
Loving husband of Norma,
loving dad of
Judy and David (deceased)
and father in law of Roy.
Loved by stepson Mark
and his wife Joann, Abbie,
Wesley, Jody and family.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 1, 2020
