|
|
|
CLOUGH On 9th November 2020
peacefully after a long illness at
Alston View Nursing Home,
Harry,
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Irene,
devoted Dad to Karen and Ian.
loving father in law to
Steve and Sara,
cherished Grandad Steven, Stuart, Joanna, Sarah and Lewis
and their partners Sarah,
Sarah and Jonny.
Great Grandad to Kieran, Luke, Poppy, Little Harry and Arthur.
A private funeral service due to Covid will take place on
Monday 30th November at 11.30am at Preston Crematoirum.
Family flowers only,
donations to the family for
Prader Willi Syndrome,
a charity Harry holds close
to his heart (Sarah's Charity).
Enquiries Redscar Funeral Home Tel 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020