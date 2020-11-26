Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Clough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Clough

Notice Condolences

Harry Clough Notice
CLOUGH On 9th November 2020
peacefully after a long illness at
Alston View Nursing Home,
Harry,
aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Irene,
devoted Dad to Karen and Ian.
loving father in law to
Steve and Sara,
cherished Grandad Steven, Stuart, Joanna, Sarah and Lewis
and their partners Sarah,
Sarah and Jonny.
Great Grandad to Kieran, Luke, Poppy, Little Harry and Arthur.
A private funeral service due to Covid will take place on
Monday 30th November at 11.30am at Preston Crematoirum.
Family flowers only,
donations to the family for
Prader Willi Syndrome,
a charity Harry holds close
to his heart (Sarah's Charity).
Enquiries Redscar Funeral Home Tel 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -