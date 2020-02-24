|
DOUGHTY Harry Passed away peacefully
in Royal Preston Hospital
on February 16th 2020.
Aged 80 years.
Beloved partner of Carol,
a much loved dad of Steven
& Elaine, father-in-law to Janet
& Jem, a very special grandad to Philip, Leigh, Natasha & Louise and great grandad to Martha Rose.
Gone yet not forgotten,
Although we are apart,
Your spirit lives within us,
Forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham,
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020