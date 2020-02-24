Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Doughty

Notice Condolences

Harry Doughty Notice
DOUGHTY Harry Passed away peacefully
in Royal Preston Hospital
on February 16th 2020.
Aged 80 years.
Beloved partner of Carol,
a much loved dad of Steven
& Elaine, father-in-law to Janet
& Jem, a very special grandad to Philip, Leigh, Natasha & Louise and great grandad to Martha Rose.
Gone yet not forgotten,
Although we are apart,
Your spirit lives within us,
Forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham,
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -