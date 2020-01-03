|
|
|
ECCLES Peacefully at
Moor Park House
on 22nd December 2019,
aged 84 years.
HARRY
Loving and much loved
husband of Margaret.
Cherished Dad of Kathryn,
Andrew and Christopher.
Loving and devoted Grandpa
to Emily, Alfie, Jamie, Harry,
Robert, Alastair and Iain.
Harry's Funeral Service is to be
held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 3:15pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if so desired
may be made in memory of
Harry to St. Catherine's Hospice
or L'Arche Preston
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020