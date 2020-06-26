Home

Harry Hull

HULL HARRY Passed away peacefully at home on the 21st of June 2020,
aged 66 years.
A beloved husband, much loved brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
"He will be sadly missed"
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
God's Acre Chapel, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, PR4 4TD on Tuesday 30th June
prior to Interment in the
Woodland Burial Ground. No flowers, donations if desired to Rosemere Cancer Unit
c/o The Family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020
