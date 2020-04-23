|
|
|
PARKER On 18 April 2020
HARRY
Aged 80 years
The beloved husband
of Gwen (deceased)
dearly loved dad of Hazel,
Heather & Sean, father-in-law
of Roger, Martin & Jayne,
dear grandad of Ian, Robert,
Emily, Ella, Hayley & Jade
and great grandad of Elliott
'Rest in Peace'
Private Graveside Burial
at Much Hoole Woodland
Burial Ground on
Tuesday 28 th April 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 23, 2020