Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Parker

Notice Condolences

Harry Parker Notice
PARKER On 18 April 2020
HARRY
Aged 80 years
The beloved husband
of Gwen (deceased)
dearly loved dad of Hazel,
Heather & Sean, father-in-law
of Roger, Martin & Jayne,
dear grandad of Ian, Robert,
Emily, Ella, Hayley & Jade
and great grandad of Elliott
'Rest in Peace'
Private Graveside Burial
at Much Hoole Woodland
Burial Ground on
Tuesday 28 th April 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -