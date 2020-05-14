|
SANDERSON Peacefully, on 30th April 2020,
at Sherwood Court,
HARRY
(AKA HAL SANDY)
The much loved husband
of Patricia, loving father of
Frank, Christine and Paul,
respected father-in-law to Kaye, Nick, Jane and Paul's partner Clare, devoted grandad to
Sarah and her partner Gavin, Rebecca, Lawrence, Oscar
and George and cherished
great grandad to
Angel and Serenity.
'Loved in life, loved in death, reunited with Pat.'
Due to current restrictions
there will be a private family service but a Memorial Service
will be held at a later date.
Donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 14, 2020