CARR On 28th December 2019
Peacefully at home
HAZEL
aged 71 years
Mother of Lyndon,
Donna & David,
grandmother to Jack.
'Sadly Missed'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020