Hazel Clarkson

Notice Condolences

Hazel Clarkson Notice
CLARKSON (nee Rowlands)
Hazel On 18th July at her home,
aged 83 years.

A dear mum to Greg,
mother-in-law to Monica,
gran to Rachael and Matthew, auntie, great auntie
and great great auntie.

Former Teacher at Brockholes School and Parklands/
Northlands Secondary School, Preston.

A private funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Monday 3rd August at 12.30pm.

Flowers welcome, or donations
if desired will be gratefully
received on behalf of
The British Heart Foundation.

We have established a tribute page at https://margaretclarkson.
muchloved.com/

All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funerals,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 28, 2020
