|
|
|
PATTERSON On 23rd April 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital,
HAZEL JANE
Aged 73 years.
The loving wife of Peter,
mum of Sean, Lee and Paul,
mum-in-law to Wendy, Sue and Christine, a much loved nana
and great nan and sister to Ian, Frank (deceased), Carole (deceased) and Peter (deceased).
A Private Funeral Service
will take place
on Wednesday 6th May.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020