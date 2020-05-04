Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Hazel Patterson Notice
PATTERSON On 23rd April 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital,
HAZEL JANE
Aged 73 years.

The loving wife of Peter,
mum of Sean, Lee and Paul,
mum-in-law to Wendy, Sue and Christine, a much loved nana
and great nan and sister to Ian, Frank (deceased), Carole (deceased) and Peter (deceased).
A Private Funeral Service
will take place
on Wednesday 6th May.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020
