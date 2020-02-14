|
|
|
PARKINSON (née Hunt)
Helen Died peacefully in RPH on
Monday 10th February,
aged 60 years.
Loving wife of Stephen,
dearly loved mum of Peter, Linda, Rebecca and Robert and a dear mother in law, sister and grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th February
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to '
'Ward 23 Respiratory'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel, 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020