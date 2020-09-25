|
|
|
Bradley On September 19th, 2020,
Helena aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved mum of Chris,
Eric and Harold and a dearly loved mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and
great great-grandma.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Galloways c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020