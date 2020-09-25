Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Helena Bradley

Helena Bradley Notice
Bradley On September 19th, 2020,
Helena aged 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved mum of Chris,
Eric and Harold and a dearly loved mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and
great great-grandma.

A private funeral service will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Church followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Galloways c/o and all inquiries to

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020
