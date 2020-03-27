Home

Hendry Hawarden

Hendry Hawarden Notice
Hawarden Hendry Peacefully at Finney House Care Home on Wednesday
18th March 2020

'Harry'
Aged 87 years.

Loving uncle of Anne, John, Gary, John, Tracey and their families.

A True Gentleman
Last Link of the Chain
Gone But Not Forgotten

Harry's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April 2020
at 11:30am.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020
