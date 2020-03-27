|
|
|
Hawarden Hendry Peacefully at Finney House Care Home on Wednesday
18th March 2020
'Harry'
Aged 87 years.
Loving uncle of Anne, John, Gary, John, Tracey and their families.
A True Gentleman
Last Link of the Chain
Gone But Not Forgotten
Harry's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 1st April 2020
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020