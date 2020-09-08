|
|
|
MALLEY Henry Joseph
(Harry) Passed away suddenly, on the
29th August, 2020, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 81.
The dearly beloved husband of Elsie (deceased). Loving father of Paul and daughter-in-law Barbara.
Much loved Grandad of Julie, Christine and Neil and Great Grandad of Seren, Anna,
Emma and Samuel.
Harry will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
To all of those that think of me,
Be happy as I go out to sea.
If others wonder why I'm missin'
Just tell 'em I've gone fishin'.
Due to current restrictions a family Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 11 th September,
at Our Lady and Saint Edward's Catholic Church, Fulwood, at
11 am. This will be followed by a family Committal Service at Preston Crematorium, at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations if so desired to either; The British Heart Foundation
or Heartbeat.
Inquiries to: Martin's The Funeral Directors Preston,
186-188 Tulketh Brow,
Preston, PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 8, 2020