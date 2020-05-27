|
GORNALL Hilary (Hil) Aged 67 years.
Passed away too soon but peacefully on the 17th May,
in the arms of her loving
soulmate Dave.
Hilary will be very sadly missed by beloved husband Dave, daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren and many,
many friends.
The funeral will take place at
St. Helen's Cemetery on Thursday 4th June at 12.30pm.
Due to the current restrictions, it will be immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research.
Enquiries to F.W. Marsh,
100 Parr Stocks Road; St Helens, Merseyside, WA9 1NZ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020