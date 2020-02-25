|
|
|
Eccleston Hilda Catterall Suddenly on 18th February 2020
at Swillbrook House, Care Home,
formerly of Woodplumpton,
Hilda Catterall, aged 81 years.
Loving mum of David,
mother in law of Julie,
grandma of Scott and Jack
and sister of Harold (deceased)
and Douglas.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 1.45pm.
No flowers please but donations
to Dementia UK.
C/O and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA, Tel 01995 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2020