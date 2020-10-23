Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Whalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Whalley

Notice Condolences

Hilda Whalley Notice
WHALLEY Peacefully, on
Friday 16th October 2020,
at Longridge Hall
HILDA LOUIE
Aged 97 years.
The loving wife of
Harry (deceased),
loving mum of Alex and Yvonne,
mother-in-law of Susan and Stan and a much loved grandma
of Christopher, Jonathan,
Michael and Laura,
great grandma of Jacob,
Che, Seren and Remaya
and sadly missed by all her
nieces and nephews.
'When God comes into
the garden of life,
He only plucks the
most beautiful rose'
Due to current restrictions
a Private Funeral Service will be held at The Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, Barton.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent to 'Just Giving/
NHS Charities Together'.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -