WHALLEY Peacefully, on
Friday 16th October 2020,
at Longridge Hall
HILDA LOUIE
Aged 97 years.
The loving wife of
Harry (deceased),
loving mum of Alex and Yvonne,
mother-in-law of Susan and Stan and a much loved grandma
of Christopher, Jonathan,
Michael and Laura,
great grandma of Jacob,
Che, Seren and Remaya
and sadly missed by all her
nieces and nephews.
'When God comes into
the garden of life,
He only plucks the
most beautiful rose'
Due to current restrictions
a Private Funeral Service will be held at The Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, Barton.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent to 'Just Giving/
NHS Charities Together'.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020