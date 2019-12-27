Home

Howard Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Peacefully, on 14th December 2019, in hospital,
Howard James (Marsh)
Aged 63 years.
The loving father of Harry,
brother of Nicky and uncle of Sophie and Cassie.
Requiem Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Cadley Causeway, Fulwood, on
Friday 3rd January 2020
at 10.30 a.m. followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
