|
|
|
Worrall Hugh Norcross Passed away peacefully in hospital on 27th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan, devoted father of Philip,
much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton on Tuesday the 4th February 2020 at 1.00pm, prior to interment in Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020