McPHAIL
Iain James Fisher Passed away on 28th July 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved dad to
Carol, Janet, Fiona and Naomi,
grandad and great grandad.
He lived life to the full and will be missed dearly by all.
May he find fair winds and following seas. Stand easy.
Rest in Peace Dad.
Private family funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 10th August.
All enquiries to
Chorley Co-op Funeralcare
tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 5, 2020