|
|
|
DAVIS On 21st October 2020
IAN JAMES Aged 70 years.
With great sadness we
announce the loss of Ian,
loving husband to Denise and devoted and loving dad to Tracy and stepson Tom, father in law
to Rob and grandad to Harry, Archie and Finley. Cherished
and loving brother and uncle.
He will be missed by all his
family and many, many friends.
May the road rise to meet you,
May the wind be
always at your back,
The sunshine warm
upon your face,
The rain fall soft upon your fields,
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the
hollow of His hand x
To my 'Boffer'
Love you always 4ever
and a fortnight.
Denise x
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020