|
|
|
NICHOL Suddenly, on
Sunday 26th January 2020,
at Brooklands Care Home,
Blackpool,
IAN SCOTT NICHOL
Aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Margaret, father to Julie and John and grandfather to Rebecca,
James, Jack and Freddy.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of St. John
the Evangelist, Lund, Clifton,
on Wednesday 12th February
at 12.15 p.m. followed by
private cremation.
If possible, please wear
something navy or dark blue.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'Headway' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020