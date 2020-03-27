Home

Ian Parkinson

Notice

Ian Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Ian Joan and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence, flowers, messages of sympathy and generous donations received in memory of Ian.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Miller of Berry Lane Medical Centre and staff of Rosemere Unit RPH
for all their devoted care.
Thank you to Rev. John Ball and Rev. Mike Barton for their thoughtful ministrations.
Finally to Nick and his team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for sensitive and dignified conduct of all
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020
